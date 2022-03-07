BC Interruption Player of the Week: Steven Jackson (Men’s Track & Field)

This week, BC Interruption’s Player of the week is men’s track and field sophomore Steven Jackson. Jackson set a Boston College record for the mile during the preliminary round of the IC4A Championship on Saturday, with a 4:01.98 finish that put him in first place and sent him to Sunday’s finals. Jackson broke the record of 4:02.26 set by Sean Sullivan in 2020.

On Sunday, Jackson placed fourth in the finals for the mile with a time of 4:04.44.

2021-22 BC Interruption Players of the Week

Hannah Bilka, Women’s Hockey: 10/25, 12/6

Maria Gakdeng, Women’s Basketball: 2/28

Brevin Galloway, Men’s Basketball: 1/16

Pat Garwo III, Football: 9/27

Alexie Guay, Women’s Hockey: 2/5

Steven Jackson, Men’s Track & Field, 3/7

Sarah Johnson, Field Hockey: 9/20

Phil Jurkovec, Football: 11/8

Megan Kramer, Swimming: 11/21

DeMarr Langford Jr., Men’s Basketball: 11/15

Abigail Levy, Women’s Hockey: 10/4

Jack McBain, Men’s Hockey: 11/1

Marc McLaughlin, Men’s Hockey: 12/13

Abby Newhook, Women’s Hockey: 1/31

Charlotte North, Women’s Lacrosse: 2/14, 2/21

Taylor Soule, Women’s Basketball: 11/29, 1/24

Cameron Swartz, Women’s Basketball: 1/10

Lauren White, Women’s Cross Country: 10/11