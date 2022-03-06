Hockey East men’s tournament bracket and schedule set

A wild final weekend of games caused some big changes to the Hockey East standings, with Boston College’s sweep of formerly-1st-place UMass, and Northeastern’s goal with just 9 seconds left in their game to beat Merrimack 1-0, vaulting the Huskies to the regular season title and first place in the conference.

The final standings were:

1- Northeastern

T2 - UMass-Amherst

T2 - UMass-Lowell

T4 - UConn

T4 - BU

T4 - Merrimack

7 - Providence

8 - BC

9 - UNH

10 - Vermont

11 - Maine

As we knew going in to the final day, BC will host UNH in the opening playoff round in Hockey East, this coming Wednesday night, March 9.

If chalk holds in round 1 and BC advances, they would now be lined up to travel to Northeastern next Saturday night in round 2. But if following Hockey East this year has taught us anything, it’s that you shouldn’t expect chalk to hold - and expect some wild results in the playoffs.

Here’s the full schedule:

Hockey East opening round - Wednesday March 9

#11 Maine @ #6 Merrimack - 7 PM

#10 Vermont @ #7 Providence - 7 PM

#9 UNH @ #8 BC - 7 PM

Hockey East quarterfinals - Saturday March 12

Teams will be re-seeded after the opening round

#5 BU @ #4 UConn - TBA

Highest-seeded opening round winner @ UMass-Lowell - TBA

2nd-highest opening round winner @ UMass-Amherst - TBA

Lowest-seeded opening round winner @ Northeastern - TBA

Hockey East semifinals - Friday March 18 - TD Garden

Teams will be re-seeded.

4 PM - NESN

7:30 PM - NESN+

Hockey East final - Saturday March 19 - TD Garden

7 PM - NESN