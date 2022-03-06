 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ACC Tournament Schedule and Bracket: Boston College to face Pitt on Tuesday

By Joseph Gravellese
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 26 Clemson at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The regular season has come to an end for Boston College men’s basketball, and the ACC tournament bracket is set.

Boston College finished the regular season as the #13 seed in the ACC, and will take on Pitt in the opening game of the ACC tournament, Tuesday, March 8 at 2 PM. The game will be televised on the ACC network.

Should BC advance, they will face #5-seed Wake Forest in round 2. The Deacons are 23-8 and flattened BC 87-57 in their regular season matchup, so it’s a tough path for the Eagles should they get through.

But first thing’s first - BC will have to get past Pitt to win their first ACC tournament game since 2018.

The rest of the tournament schedule:

Tuesday, March 8

12 Pitt vs. 13 Boston College - 2 PM, ACC Network

10 Clemson vs. 15 NC State - 4:30 PM, ACC Network

11 Louisville vs. 14 Georgia Tech 7 PM, ACC Network

Wednesday, March 9

8 Florida State vs. 9 Syracuse - 12 PM, ESPN

5 Wake Forest vs. (BC/Pitt) - 2:30 PM, ESPN

7 Virginia Tech vs. (Clemson/NC State) - 7 PM, ESPN2 or ESPNU

6 Virginia vs. (Louisville/GT) - 9:30 PM, ESPN2

Thursday, March 10 - Quarterfinal

1 Duke vs. (Florida State/Syracuse) - 12 PM, ESPN or ESPN2

4 Miami vs. (Wake/BC/Pitt) - 2:30 PM., ESPN or ESPN2

2 Notre Dame vs (VT/Clemson/NC State)- 7 PM, ESPN or ESPN2

3 UNC vs (Virginia/Louisville/GT) - 9:30 PM, ESPN or ESPN2

Friday, March 11 - Semifinals - 7 PM & 9:30 PM - ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday, March 12 - Final - 8:30 PM - ESPN

