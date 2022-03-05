Boston College Men’s Hockey Completes Weekend Sweep of #9 UMass

The Eagles picked up another win tonight, defeating UMass by a score of 4-3 in Amherst.

The Eagles struck early, making it 1-0 just under 4 minutes into the game as Marc McLaughlin made a smart pass to Jack McBain, who shot the puck right past the UMass goalie. The Eagles improved their lead to 2-0 just over halfway through the period, with Patrick Giles redirecting a shot into net on a BC power play. UMass cut BC’s lead back to 1 with 7:25 to play in the first, tipping a shot past Eric Dop, but BC held strong and took the 2-1 lead into intermission.

Despite a handful of power plays for both teams in the second period, neither was able to score, and the Eagles took the same 2-1 lead into the third period.

The Eagles pushed their lead back to 2 early in the first, as Nikita Nesterenko passed the puck to Colby Ambrosio and then took a pass back in perfect placement to score right in an empty corner of the net. Unfortunately, UMass almost immediately scored to cut BC’s lead to 3-2.

The Minutemen tied the game up with just under 10 minutes to go in regulation, but Giles scored with a rocket of a goal late in the period to put BC back up by a score of 4-3. UMass pulled the goalie with just over a minute to go in the game, and while BC couldn’t capitalize on the empty net, the Eagles successfully defended their own net and picked up their second straight win against the Minutemen.