Strong Second Quarter Propels Boston College Lacrosse Past Louisville

A 9 goal second period helped Boston College defeat Louisville today, as BC earned a 19-10 win to improve to 6-0 on the season.

The Eagles scored first, causing a turnover, breaking away down the field, and making some beautiful passes so Jenn Medjid could make it 1-0. Louisville then stopped the next couple BC shots, and tied the game up at 1. The Cardinals then shut down BC’s next few chances, and took a 2-1 lead with 9 minutes to go in the first quarter. Charlotte North tied the game right back up under a minute later with a classic Charlotte North goal, twisting around to score a seemingly impossible goal (her 30th of the season).

Strong defense on both ends kept the game knotted at 2 until the 4:39 mark, when Mallory Hasselbeck broke through to put BC back on top. Hunter Roman scored her first of the season just about 2 minutes later to make it 4-2 Eagles, and Medjid scored her 20th of the season to make it 5-2 with under a minute to go in the period. The Cardinals followed up with a late goal of their own, and BC went into the second quarter up 5-3.

Kayla Martello got BC’s lead back to 3 to start the second quarter, and Belle Smith made it 7-3 shortly after off a feed from North. North then set up Medjid to finish the hat trick at 8:05 in the period, giving BC an 8-5 lead. The Eagles continued to keep Louisville from scoring, and Smith scored her second of the period just ahead of the halfway mark to make it 9-3 Eagles, with Martello scoring exactly 2 minutes later to get BC into the double digits.

The Cardinals scored their first goal of the second period with 3:26 to go, but Martello completed her hat trick under a minute later to push BC’s lead back to 7. Louisville quickly got one back, but Smith then scored a free position goal to make it 12-5 BC with 90 seconds to go in the half. Smith followed that up with a rocket of a goal for her fourth of the game, and Medjid scored her fourth as the half wound down to give BC a 14-5 lead heading into halftime.

The Eagles hit the 10 goal lead mark to start the third, going up 15-5 thanks to Cassidy Weeks, but Louisville quickly cut the lead back down to 9. Kit Arrix took a free position and put BC back into a double digit lead around the 8 minute mark. Smith put BC up 17-6 just over a minute later, Neither team scored for the next 5 minutes, but the Cardinals broke through with 61 seconds left in the period to make it 17-7. The Eagles took that 10 goal lead into the final period.

It took almost 5 minutes for either team to score in the fourth, but Annabell Hasselbeck finally broke through and scored her first of the season off a free position to make it 18-7 BC. The Cardinals scored a free position goal of their own 4 minutes late to cut the lead back to 10, and just a minute later scored again to cut BC’s lead to 18-9. The Cardinals scored again with 4:12 to go in the game for their tenth of the game. Mallary Hasselbeck broke BC’s scoreless streak with 24 seconds to go in the game, and BC won this won 19-10 behind 5 goals from Belle Smith, and 4 from Jenn Medjid.