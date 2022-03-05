Boston College men’s basketball at Georgia Tech: Start time, How to watch, Odds

The Boston College men’s basketball team wraps up their regular season slate today at Georgia Tech. Here are your game day details:

Boston College (11-18, 6-13 ACC)

at Georgia Tech (11-19, 4-15 ACC)



Saturday, March 5, 2022

Atlanta, GA

Tip off time: 12 PM ET



TV info: The game will be televised on regional sports networks, including NESN in New England. Here is the full list of affiliates showing today’s game.



Streaming info: If you live within range of one of the regional sports networks showing the game, you’ll have to rely on however they stream their content; in the case of NESN, that’s via www.nesn.com and the NESN app. If you’re outside of RSN range you can stream the game via WatchESPN.

Radio: You can listen to the broadcast on WEEI 850 AM, or streaming online here.

Last matchup: BC lost to GT 81-76 at Conte Forum back on January 12.

Trends: The Eagles come in on a two-game losing streak. GT has lost four in a row.

Odds: VegasInsider has Georgia Tech as a 3 point favorite today, and -152 to win straight up.

The stakes: Depending on how today’s games shake out, BC can finish anywhere between 10th and 13th in the ACC. Regardless, they will be playing on Tuesday in the first round of the tournament, though finishing 10th would give them the best possible path to win a few games.