Boston College men’s hockey will host UNH in the Hockey East opening playoff round

After last night’s impressive, nail-biting 2-1 victory over Hockey East-leading UMass-Amherst, the Boston College men’s hockey team is now locked in to 8th place in the final Hockey East standings, regardless of what happens on today’s final day of games.

With UNH locked in to 9th after losing last night to UMass-Lowell, BC is now set to host the Wildcats on Wednesday, March 9 at Conte Forum in the Hockey East octofinal round.

Unlike in years prior to 2021, the tournament is now a straight single-elimination format, so it’ll be one-and-done for both teams to extend their season on Wednesday night. Should BC win, they’d move on to the quarterfinal, which is also single-elimination and will take place next Saturday, March 12.

BC is 0-2 against UNH this year, losing 3-2 and 5-2 to the Wildcats in the early stages of their long winless streak. Of course, that all gets thrown out when it comes down to one game on home ice.

Today’s regular season finale at UMass-Amherst (4:30 PM, NESN+) is now a dead rubber game in terms of the standings for BC, though of course the Eagles will hope to continue the momentum and good habits of the last two games as they look to go in to the playoffs hot.

They will be facing a Minutemen team with plenty to play for. After last night’s results, UMass needs at least 2 points (OT/SO win) to clinch the outright Hockey East regular season title, and at least 1 point (OT/SO L) to clinch the #1 seed in the tournament.

Northeastern is two points back of UMA and will look to catch or pass them tonight when they face off with Merrimack. UMass-Lowell is three points back and could theoretically claim a share of the regular season title if results go their way and they win at home against UNH.