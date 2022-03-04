Men’s Basketball Preview: Boston College @ Georgia Tech

The Boston College Eagles (11-18) travel to Atlanta to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-19) for their regular season finale. Boston College has found some success here late in the season, going 2-2 over their last 4 games, while Georgia Tech has lost 4 straigh and have not won since February 19th against Pitt.

For Boston College, Jaeden Zackery has been a revelation to their offense over the past month. After the freshman got off to a hot start to the season, he found himself in a lull to start the 2022 calendar year, and BC’s offense struggled as a result. Some strong individual showings from DeMarr Langford Jr. and James Karnik helped lift the Eagles to a few wins, but now Zackery is back in form and is set as the Eagles 3rd-leading scorer for the season, putting up double-digit scoring performances in 5 of the Eagles’ last 8 contests. With additional help from the Langford brothers and James Karnik, the BC offense has found more of a groove in recent weeks. Even with DeMarr Langford Jr. looking to be in a slump over the past few games (likely due to injury) the offense has managed to play somewhat consistently, at least by their standards.

This match-up against Georgia Tech provides a great opportunity for BC to close out the regular season on a high note. BC has a chance to avenge their January loss to GT in Conte at the hands of a 22-point performance from Tristan Maxwell. It’s unlikely that the young guard will have such a great performance once again from behind the arc, shooting 7/11 from 3, so the Eagles defense overall should have a win within their grasp.

Prediction

I like Boston College’s odds. Georgia Tech is a team on their level who has not been playing well as of late. BC, although they’ve lost 2 games in a row, haven’t looked terrible while doing it. They’ve come a long way since that putrid loss against Albany in the beginning of the year. Just don’t expect them to make any noise in the ACC tournament.

Final: Boston College 70 Georgia Tech 64