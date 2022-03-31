Joanna Bernabei-McNamee : “Right Where [I’m] Supposed to Be”

After just 4 seasons on the Heights rumors began to swirl this week that Boston College women’s basketball head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee was on her way out and would be taking the West Virginia job.

This morning, Coach McNamee has seemingly put those rumors to rest with a tweet, saying “When each morning you wake up inspired because professionally you’re on a mission (surrounded by good people who have joined you in that mission) and personally your children are happy & thriving…that’s when you know you are right where you are supposed to be ❤️#ForBoston ”

In 4 seasons at BC, McNamee helped the Eagles to progress from a bottom tier ACC team to a squad that can compete with anyone in the conference. She coached the Eagles to a pair of 20+ win seasons (20-12 in 2019-20 and 21-12 in 2021-22), and nearly made the NCAA Tournament twice. The Eagles were expected to make the NCAA Tournament in 2019-20 before COVID cut the season short, and BC was the first team out of this year’s Tournament selection.

Next season is a bit of a question mark, as top players like Cam Swartz, Makayla Dickens, and Marnelle Garraud are graduating/transferring. However, players like Maria Gakdeng (arguably the best freshman in the ACC this past season) and Ally VanTimmeren and Kaylah Ivey (who are poised to be BC’s next 3 point stars) along with a solid freshman class should keep the team from making too much of a backslide.

If we’re going to speculate, it is highly possible that Coach McNamee has interviewed with other programs, but that it was a bargaining tool for her next contract.