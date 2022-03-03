ACC Tournament How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Basketball vs. FSU

The 8 seed Boston College Eagles will play their first game of the ACC Tournament today, taking on the 9 seed - Florida State. This is the second meeting of the season for these 2 teams, who last faced each other in February. The winner of today’s game will go on to the quarterfinals. Both the Eagles and FSU are currently fighting to prove that they deserve a spot in the NCAA Tournament, so this is an extra big game.

Who: Boston College Eagles (19-10, 9-8 ACC) vs. Florida State University (16-12, 10-8 ACC)

Where: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Tip Off Time: Thursday, March 3 at 2 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on NESN+ in New England

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bc_wbb on Twitter. (I will be at work, so BC Interruption tweets will likely be sporadic.)

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Check out the tournament schedule and the outcome of Round 1 and Round 2’s other games on the ACC website.