Makai Ashton-Langford to Return for Boston College Men’s Basketball in 2022-23

Monday afternoon, Makai Ashton-Langford announced on Instagram that he would be returning to play another season for Boston College men’s basketball.

This upcoming season will be Ashton-Langford’s 5th overall and his 3rd as an Eagle. At BC, Kai has put up impressive numbers and even led the team in scoring in 2021-22. His 12/3.4/3.9 statline was one of the best on the team last season, right up there with his brother DeMarr Langford Jr.

Returning Kai for the 2022-23 season will be an important boost of production and continuity for Earl Grant’s second season as head coach. An experienced leader who can score and facilitate to his teammates will be a crucial element next season as they introduce some dynamic freshmen and continue to get current players like Jaeden Zackery more involved. It also means that the only big remaining departure is the likely one of James Karnik. It’s still unconfirmed one way or the other if he plans to return to BC, but if he does decide to call it quits, the team is in pretty good shape to make strides and improve for next season anyway.

College basketball naturally produces a lot of roster turnover like Eagles fans witnessed last offseason. So this news from Makai should inspire optimism in fans that Earl Grant is constructing a program players want to play for. And this gives them the opportunity to win some more games, too.