Jenn Medjid Leads Boston College Lacrosse to Victory Over Pitt

The Boston College women’s lacrosse team returned to the win column today, defeating Pitt by a score of 19-12 on the road. The Eagles are now 9-1 overall and 3-1 in ACC play.

Charlotte North got the scoring started at 13:56 in the first quarter with her 46th goal of the season, but Pitt followed up with 5 unanswered goals to take a 5-1 lead by the middle of the period. Belle Smith broke BC’s scoreless streak at 5:03 in the first, and scored again 2 minutes later to make it 5-3 Pitt heading into the second period.

Pitt opened the second quarter by building back up the lead with a pair of goals, but the Eagles then scored 5 unanswered goals of their own to go up 8-7 as the half wound down. Pitt tied the game up at 8 with just 13 second to go in the half, however, and the teams went into intermission knotted at 8.

Belle Smith started the second half with another pair of goals to get BC going, and the Eagles dominated the rest of the game, allowing just 2 Pitt goals in both the third quarter and the forth quarter. BC ultimately won this one by a score of 19-12 behind 6 goals from Jenn Medjid, 5 from Smith, and 4 from North.