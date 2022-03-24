 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pair of Boston College Women’s Basketball Players Reportedly Set to Transfer

New, 1 comment
By SB Nation College News
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 30 Womens - Boston College at Notre Dame Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Boston College women’s basketball players Makayla Dickens and Jaelyn Batts have reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Batts, a junior, played in 24 games this season and averaged 13.3 minutes of playing time. She averaged 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Her transfer is potentially tied to playing time, as with the incoming freshman class and the possibility of seniors sticking around for a COVID year, her playing time likely would have decreased at BC.

Dickens is a senior who has an remaining year of eligibility due to COVID. She dropped down from being a starting player this season, but has been a vital player off the bench, especially because of her 3 point shooting. She made 52 3-pointers this season, and was third on the team with an average of 9.2 points. Dickens could easily be a starting player on another team.

The Eagles have dealt with transfers fairly consistently since the coaching change (including Milan Bolden-Morris, Allie Palmieri, and Sydney Lowery), although most of these transfers have occurred since/during COVID, so it is difficult to determine how tied to the pandemic this is.

More From BC Interruption

Loading comments...