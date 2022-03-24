Pair of Boston College Women’s Basketball Players Reportedly Set to Transfer

Boston College women’s basketball players Makayla Dickens and Jaelyn Batts have reportedly entered the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Source familiar with the situation confirms off-ball guard Jaelyn Batts is in the transfer portal out of Boston College. She made 11 starts this year, scoring 2.5 points a game on 39.0% shooting, and has two years of eligibility remaining.@TheNextHoops

#ACCwbb — Em ️‍ (@em_adler) March 24, 2022

Per source familiar with the situation, Boston College’s Makayla Dickens has entered the transfer portal. Started in 64 of 110 games in four seasons (10.9 pts, 3.3 ast, 4.3 reb, 37.3% 3pt). One year of eligibility left. #ACCwbb @TheNextHoops — Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) March 24, 2022

Batts, a junior, played in 24 games this season and averaged 13.3 minutes of playing time. She averaged 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Her transfer is potentially tied to playing time, as with the incoming freshman class and the possibility of seniors sticking around for a COVID year, her playing time likely would have decreased at BC.

Dickens is a senior who has an remaining year of eligibility due to COVID. She dropped down from being a starting player this season, but has been a vital player off the bench, especially because of her 3 point shooting. She made 52 3-pointers this season, and was third on the team with an average of 9.2 points. Dickens could easily be a starting player on another team.

The Eagles have dealt with transfers fairly consistently since the coaching change (including Milan Bolden-Morris, Allie Palmieri, and Sydney Lowery), although most of these transfers have occurred since/during COVID, so it is difficult to determine how tied to the pandemic this is.