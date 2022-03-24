Boston College men’s hockey lands a transfer at goalie

For the second straight year Boston College men’s hockey will dip in to the transfer portal to add an experienced goaltender going in to next season.

Mitchell Benson, one of the top targets in the transfer portal after four solid years at Colgate, will transfer to BC next year, according to multiple reports, including Mike McMahon of College Hockey News and Mark Divver.

According to Divver, due to the fact that Colgate missed the 2020-21 season due to COVID, Benson potentially has two years of eligibility remaining (though this needs to be confirmed).

Benson’s stats at Colgate:

2018-19: 9-21-3, .911 SV%, 2.76 GAA

2019-20: 5-7-6, .925 SV%, 2.08 GAA

2020-21: Did not play

2021-22: 10-7-3, .922, 2.39 GAA

Benson’s save percentage was third in the ECAC this season.

These numbers are solid though of course it’s hard to compare stats across conferences.

Noteworthy about Benson is that he is deeply experienced (already age 24 with three seasons split between the BCHL and AJHL prior to arriving at Colgate) and a bit taller at 6’1’’.

BC already had two goalies pegged as commitments for 2022-23 - Grant Riley, and the USNTDP’s Dylan Silverstein, though EliteProspects now lists Silverstein as a 2023 arrival.

We will keep our eyes open to see if the status changes for either goalie. For now this seems to settle the question about who will likely start next year, though these things are always subject to change.

Benson is reportedly the first goalie from the transfer portal to commit to a new team and was #2 in the portal in terms of save percentage.

Per reports, Casey Carreau is the only current Eagle presently in the transfer portal. It is unknown if BC plans on adding additional players from the portal at forward or defense.