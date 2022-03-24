How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Basketball at Columbia, WNIT Third Round

Tonight, Boston College women’s basketball hits the road for the first time during the WNIT. The Eagles will face Columbia in New York for a third round WNIT matchup. The Eagles defeated Maine (69-44) and Quinnipiac (94-68) to make it to the third round, and the Lions beat Holy Cross (80-69) and Old Dominion (62-59).

Who: Boston College Eagles (21-11, 10-8 ACC) vs. Columbia Lions (12-2 Ivy league)

Where: Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium, New York, NY

Stadium COVID Protocol: “All spectators in attendance, 5 years of age and older, must show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter all Columbia Athletics venues. Proof of full vaccination includes two doses of approved mRNA vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.” Masks are recommended, but not required.

Tip Off Time: Thursday, March 24 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via ESPN3. Watch online here.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bc_wbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Tickets: If you’re in NYC, go cheer BC on! You can purchase tickets here.