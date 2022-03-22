Jack McBain Signs with Arizona Coyotes

After weeks of speculation, Jack McBain has signed a 2-year entry level contract with the Arizona Coyotes, who acquired his rights in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Minnesota’s third round draft pick in 2018, McBain informed the Wild that he was not planning to sign with them at the end of the Boston College men’s hockey season, citing their organizational depth at center. As a result, the Wild traded him to Arizona in return for a second round pick in this year’s draft. With his contract starting this season, it’s likely that he will get some NHL playing time before the Coyotes’ year comes to an end.

McBain had a breakout season as a senior this year, leading the Eagles in scoring with 33 points in 24 games. He tripled his goals scored from last year, scoring 19 goals this season after scoring 6 last year. Additionally, McBain was a member of Canada’s Olympic hockey team this year, and had 2 points in 5 games.

With his hockey smarts, scoring potential, and size, McBain is well suited to have a successful professional career, and we are so excited for him!