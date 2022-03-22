Boston College Women’s Basketball Heads to Columbia for Round 3 of WNIT

After defeating the Quinnipiac Bobcats by a score of 94-68 last night, Boston College women’s basketball moves on to the next round of the WNIT this Thursday night. The Eagles will face Columbia in the third round of the tournament, and are heading to New York for the game.

So far, the Eagles have defeated their WNIT opponents (Maine and Quinnipiac) by an average of 25.5 points. Columbia comes into the third round having defeated Holy Cross at home by a score of 80-69 and then beating Old Dominion 62-59 on the road.

BC and Columbia have face a number of the same teams so far this season. Like Columbia, the Eagles have played Holy Cross once this year, with BC defeating the Crusaders 75-50 early in the season. Both teams also beat Harvard this year, with the Eagles picking up an 86-60 win against the Crimson in early November and Columbia beating Harvard twice (72-64 and 74-70). BC and Columbia also both defeated Clemson this season: the Eagles won 80-74 and Columbia won 82-78.

The only common opponent both teams didn’t beat is UMass. BC defeated UMass by 6 points in early December, but Columbia lost to the Minutewomen by a score of 87-75 days later.

BC and Columbia have faced off just twice before. The Eagles won in 2018-19 at Conte, and lost at Columbia in 2017-18. The Eagles’ win occurred during Coach Bernabei-McNamee first season behind the BC bench.

BC vs Columbia will be played this Thursday night at 7 PM.