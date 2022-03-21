Taylor Soule’s Career High 33 Points Lead Boston College to Victory Over Quinnipiac

Boston College is heading onto the third round of the WNIT to face Columbia after defeating Quinnipiac by a score of 94-68 tonight.

Quinnipiac scored first in tonight’s game, but BC quickly took the lead as Marnelle Garraud scored a 3 to start off BC’s scoring. The Eagles struggled with some messy passing early on, but strong defense helped to keep those turnovers from hurting them too much. At the first period media timeout, BC led 9-5.

BC continued to build up a lead as the first quarter went on, and a buzzer beating 3 from Kaylah Ivey at the end of the period put the Eagles up 20-9 heading into the second quarter. A lot of BC’s success in the first came from rebounding, as BC led 16-6 in boards after the first 10 minutes.

Quinnipiac started draining 3s in the second quarter, but BC played strong enough defense to keep the Bobcats from cutting too much into the lead for most of the period. Quinnipiac took over the momentum late in the period however, and cut BC’s lead down to single digits. Despite this, BC managed to end the first half strong. First, Cam Swartz hit a 3 and was fouled for a 4 point play, and then Makayla Dickens drained a 3 of her own to end the half. The Eagles went into intermission leading 49-35 behind 15 points from Swartz and a 12 points, 10 rebounds double-double from Taylor Soule.

Soule and Swartz kept BC in the lead as the third quarter went on, with Soule racking up 22 points by the media timeout and Swartz getting to 18. Three point shooting continued to keep the Bobcats in the game as the quarter progressed, but the Eagles still took a 69-55 lead into the final period of regulation.

The Eagles really started to run away with the game as the final period progressed, in part due to the fact that they stopped letting Quinnipiac take open 3s. Taylor Soule continued to dominate in all aspects of the game, and she hit 30 points before the midway point of the quarter. The Eagles ended up winning this one by a score of 94-68, and Soule ended the game with 16 rebounds and a career high 33 points. Nearly every Eagle made it on the scoresheet in some way tonight, with even the bench players getting some significant playing time and points.