Boston College Men’s Basketball - Kanye Jones Enters Transfer Portal

Only a few weeks after the end of Earl Grant’s first season as Head Coach of the Eagles, one of Grant’s commits that he brought over from Charleston, Kanye Jones, has announced his desire to transfer.

Jones was a 2-star recruit coming out of High School and, needless to say, he certainly struggled in a first year of ACC play. He was called upon deep off the bench when the rest of BC’s guards were caught in foul trouble. He averaged just 9.7 minutes of play per game and was not exactly efficient in those minutes. Kanye shot 19-72 (26.4%) from the field and 10-41 (24.4%) from beyond the arc. He also turned the ball over 20 times throughout the season and averaged just 1.8 PPG.

He shined in the Eagles’ season opener against Dartmouth dropping 12 points and appeared to be a solid asset for a team that was in need of more depth at the guard position. However, that game ended up being his career-high in scoring for BC and, as the season progressed, his Freshman struggles became more pronounced.

While Kanye’s exact decision to transfer is unknown, I do have a few speculations behind his departure. Firstly, it could simply be the incoming recruiting class just possessing more talent that would cause Jones to see less-and-less of the floor. Secondly, it could be that ACC play was simply too difficult of a conference for Jones to showcase his true talents and give him a chance to develop at such a high level.

Whatever the cause may be, we appreciate his time here on the Heights and wish him the best of luck in all of his future basketball endeavours!