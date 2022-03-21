Matt Ryan Traded to the Indianapolis Colts

It was reported Monday afternoon that Atlanta Falcons QB and former Boston College Eagle Matt Ryan has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a 3rd-round pick.

Falcons are trading QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, sources tell @diannaESPN, @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2022

Ryan was drafted 3rd overall by the Falcons out of Boston College in 2008 and went on to win NFL Rookie of the Year and eventually NFL MVP, winning an NFC Championship to reach the Super Bowl in the process.

The Colts are regarded by many to be “a QB away” from being Super Bowl contenders, so this deal brings Indianapolis a lot closer to the mountaintop. They were bounced from the playoffs in Week 18 last season after QB Carson Wentz was unable to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz was later traded to the Washington Commanders and now the Colts have picked up Ryan as his replacement.

This is likely Matty Ice’s last gasp at Super Bowl glory. The 36-year old likely only has just a few years left of playing at a high-level in the NFL (unless he has some Tom Brady-like old man magic up his sleeve) and this Colts roster is well-constructed to help Ryan achieve greatness. Indianapolis would probably like to pick up an additional receiver or two to help him out, but otherwise they are a pretty complete team.

The AFC will not be an easy conference to come out of, however. Teams like the Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, and others have been loading up on talent, while the powers from last year like the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Titans, and others will be presenting a great challenge, too. Luckily for Ryan, the Colts are in a weak division. But it will be an uphill battle, as it always is, to finally win a ring.