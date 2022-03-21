Defensive Line Pair Commit to Boston College

With spring practices underway, BC Football picked up a pair of commits on the defensive line over the weekend from Jordan Mayer and Eryx Daugherty.

Mayer is an edge rusher from Thomas Jefferson (PA) in the 2023 class. At 6-4. 235 pounds, he seems like a great get from Vince Oghobaase’s room. While not currently rated, he holds offers from a whole host of programs including West Virginia, Rutgers, Duke, Navy, among others. Mayer currently plays defensive end and tight end.

Daugherty, also in the ‘23 Class, is a defensive lineman out of Michigan. He’s a three-star recruit listed at 6-4, 275 pounds. Daugherty holds offers from the likes of Maryland, the directional Michigans, Toledo, and others. Coach O had himself a big weekend.

This all after the recent de-commitment from Mass native Boubacar Traore, a four-star defensive end in the class who had initially picked BC in early August. Traore has offers from Notre Dame and Michigan and looks to be headed to one of those.

Welcome to the Heights, Jordan & Eryx!