How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Basketball vs. Quinnipiac, WNIT Second Round

Tonight, the Boston College women’s basketball hosts Quinnipiac for the second round of the WNIT. The winner of tonight’s game will proceed to the third round of the tournament, to be played from March 23-26. BC and Quinnipiac have met just 3 times over the years, with BC taking home a trio of victories.

Who: Boston College Eagles (20-11, 10-8 ACC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-11, 14-6 MAAC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College no long requires masks or proof of vaccination.

Tip Off Time: Monday, March 21 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via ACC Network Extra. If you have a cable/internet TV login that gets ACC Network Extra, you can also watch the game via WatchESPN.com.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bc_wbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Tickets: General admission tickets had not been posted for purchase at the time of writing, but should be available at the box office on Monday night if they are not made available online. Boston College students can attend the game for free.