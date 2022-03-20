Maine Men’s Basketball Hires Boston College Assistant Chris Markwood to be Black Bears’ Newest Head Coach

It was reported Sunday night that the University of Maine has hired Boston College assistant Chris Markwood to be their next men’s basketball head coach.

This hire makes a lot of sense for the Black Bears, as Markwood is a UMaine graduate and has worked for New England collegiate basketball programs for almost 2 decades. He was an assistant on the Maine staff for 5 years, on the UVM staff for 3 years, on Northeastern’s staff for 7 years, and then on Boston College’s staff for just 1 year.

The biggest upside Markwood’s presence brought to the BC staff was his familiarity with New England recruiting, something he was in charge of for Northeastern for multiple seasons. While Boston College’s 2022 recruiting class has been impressive by BC’s recent standards (9th in the ACC), it’s notable that none of their commitments have come from New England players, so it’s unclear how much of an effect this departure will effect BC’s future classes. Still, staff turnover is almost never a good thing. We’ll be keeping an eye on who Earl Grant hires as a replacement.

We wish Coach Markwood all the best at his next destination!