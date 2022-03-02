Game Recap: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Miami

Coming off a home loss to Clemson, BC faced a tough test as they played host to the Miami Hurricanes who were chasing a 4th seed spot in the ACC tournament.

After scoring the first bucket of the game, the Eagles quickly found themselves on the wrong end of a 9-2 run thanks to a series of turnovers, which made sense given that Miami is the best in the ACC at stealing the ball. Turnovers continued to haunt the Eagles throughout the first half, as they committed 5 turnovers within the first 7 minutes. Miami was also able to score 17 points off of BC turnovers. The Eagles got most of their production early on out of their bigs, Post and Karnik, as the Eagles had a clear size advantage over the hurricanes, and the two were the only consistent forms of offense that BC had. On the other end the Eagles defense was spread out by the Miami offense and the Hurricanes diced them up. The Eagles’ poor free throw did not help their cause as they tried to cut into the lead. Miami held the Eagles to just 2 free throws in the final five minutes of the first half, as BC went into the locker room down 25 to 40. Quinten Post was BC’s leading scorer but with only 8 points.

In the second half the BC’s three point shooting improved and Makai Ashton Langford stepped up his game, but it wasn’t enough to slow down Miami. BC missed a chance for 5 points on back to back Miami turnovers which would have cut the game to single digits and that was the closest they’d come the rest of the half. BC did limit the turnovers in the 2nd half but the damage had been done. The Eagles were able to put together some runs but every time they was about to cut the lead to single digits, Miami would respond. The Eagles simply couldn’t contend with Miami’s spacing and superior ball movement, and particularly with Isaiah Wong who scored 27 points. Despite playing better in the 2nd half BC lost 70 to 81.

Makai Ashton-Langford led the Eagles in scoring with 21 points. The Eagles finish up the regular season this coming Saturday as they travel to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.