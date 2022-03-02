Game Thread: Boston College vs Miami

Late night hoop inside Conte Forum as the Eagles welcome in the Miami Hurricanes. Can the Eagles pull off the upset? Let us know in the comments below.

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-10, 3-5 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (20-9, 12-6 ACC)

Where: Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Masks must be worn by all attendees, and vaccinations are “strongly encouraged.”

Tip Off Time: Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022

How to Watch: The game will air on the ACC Network

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter