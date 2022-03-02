ACC Tournament Stats Breakdown: Boston College Women’s Basketball vs. FSU

The Boston College Eagles will face Florida State tomorrow in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Here’s how the teams match up statistically...

Team Stats

Points per game: BC: 72.6, FSU: 66.3

Opponent points per game: BC: 66.7, FSU: 61.0

Rebounds per game: BC: 37.3, FSU: 36.9

Opponent rebounds per game: BC: 34.4, FSU: 33.6

FG%: BC: .454, FSU: .438

3PT%: BC: .342, FSU: .304

FT%: BC: .693, FSU: .709

Blocks per game: BC: 3.7, FSU: 4.5

Steals per game: BC: 8.2, FSU: 6.2

Turnovers per game: BC: 18.8, FSU: 15.6

Last 5 Games

Points per game: BC: 73.4 , FSU: 62.0

Opponent points per game: BC: 63.8 , FSU: 60.8

Rebounds per game: BC: 39.6 , FSU:

FG%: BC: .476 , FSU: .404

Individual Leaders

Points: BC: Cameron Swartz (468), FSU: Morgan Jones (392)

Rebounds: BC: Maria Gakdeng (187), FSU: Morgan Jones (159)

FG%: BC: Maria Gakdeng (.605), FSU: River Baldwin (.580)

3PT%: BC: Makayla Dickens (.368), FSU: Sammie Puisis (.358)

FT%: BC: Cameron Swartz .842), FSU: Sammie Puisis (.867)

Blocks: BC: Maria Gakdeng (63), FSU: Morgan Jones and Makayla Timpson (29)

Steals: BC: Marnelle Garraud (48), FSU: Morgan Jones (30)