ACC Tournament Stats Breakdown: Boston College Women’s Basketball vs. FSU

The Boston College Eagles will face Florida State tomorrow in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Here’s how the teams match up statistically...
Team Stats
Points per game: BC: 72.6, FSU: 66.3
Opponent points per game: BC: 66.7, FSU: 61.0
Rebounds per game: BC: 37.3, FSU: 36.9
Opponent rebounds per game: BC: 34.4, FSU: 33.6
FG%: BC: .454, FSU: .438
3PT%: BC: .342, FSU: .304
FT%: BC: .693, FSU: .709
Blocks per game: BC: 3.7, FSU: 4.5
Steals per game: BC: 8.2, FSU: 6.2
Turnovers per game: BC: 18.8, FSU: 15.6
Last 5 Games
Points per game: BC: 73.4 , FSU: 62.0
Opponent points per game: BC: 63.8 , FSU: 60.8
Rebounds per game: BC: 39.6 , FSU:
FG%: BC: .476 , FSU: .404
Individual Leaders
Points: BC: Cameron Swartz (468), FSU: Morgan Jones (392)
Rebounds: BC: Maria Gakdeng (187), FSU: Morgan Jones (159)
FG%: BC: Maria Gakdeng (.605), FSU: River Baldwin (.580)
3PT%: BC: Makayla Dickens (.368), FSU: Sammie Puisis (.358)
FT%: BC: Cameron Swartz .842), FSU: Sammie Puisis (.867)
Blocks: BC: Maria Gakdeng (63), FSU: Morgan Jones and Makayla Timpson (29)
Steals: BC: Marnelle Garraud (48), FSU: Morgan Jones (30)
