Boston College Women’s Basketball to Host Quinnipiac in 2nd Round of WNIT

The Eagles will host Quinnipiac in the second round of the WNIT, as the Bobcats defeated URI by 11 points tonight to proceed in the tournament. Boston College defeated Maine by a score of 69-44 on Thursday to earn their spot in round 2.

Per the WNIT website, the game will be played at Conte this Monday night at 7 PM. Tickets are not yet available through BC, but should be soon.

BC and Quinnipiac have only met 3 times over the years, and last played each other in 2005-06. The Eagles have won all 3 of those games.

BC and QU have played a couple of the same teams this year. Both squads defeated Northeastern, with BC winning 57-46 in late November, while Quinnipiac beat the Huskies 69-58 in early December. The Eagles defeated the Providence Friars by 12 points the same week they faced Northeastern, while Quinnipiac lost to PC by 18 points days after beating the Huskies.