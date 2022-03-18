Patrick Giles Signs With Charlotte Checkers

Boston College senior Patrick Giles has joined the list of Eagles going pro. Earlier today, Giles signed a PTO with the Charlotte Checkers. The Checkers are the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers and the Seattle Kraken. Giles was not drafted by any team, but certainly proved that he’ll add value to a professional team after this season.

Giles had a standout season for BC as a senior, including stepping up as a leader when fellow seniors Marc McLaughlin and Jack McBain departed for the Winter Olympics. He recorded a career high 22 points this season, improving on his junior year title by 10.

Giles shattered his single season goals record as a senior as well, going from scoring 3 goals during both his sophomore and junior campaigns to scoring 15 goals this year. This put him in third place on the team for goals scored in 2021-22.

With Giles’ signing, BC now has 2 NHL signings (McLaughlin and Drew Helleson), an AHL signing (Giles), and an ECHL signing (Brandon Kruse).