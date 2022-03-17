Sam Sternschein Signs with Jacksonville Icemen

Boston College graduate student Sam Sternschein has signed an ECHL contract with the Jacksonville Icemen, making him the fourth BC men’s hockey player to sign a professional contract since the Eagles’ season ended. The Icemen are the ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers.

In his single season at BC, Sternschein played in 24 games and recorded 3 assists. The 6’2 forward previously played at Penn State for 4 seasons. He scored a career high 12 goals as a junior at Penn State, and a career high 9 assists and 18 points during his sophomore season.

Sternschein joins Drew Helleson, Mark McLaughlin, and fellow grad transfer Brandon Kruse in going pro this week.

I would also like to take this opportunity to note that Jacksonville previously had an ECHL team called the Lizard Kings. Please look at the Lizard Kings logo and jersey and explain to me why they did not revive this amazing branding when Jacksonville got this new team????