WNIT Game Thread: Boston College Women’s Basketball vs. Maine

Tonight the Boston College Eagles begin their quest to win the WNIT. Boston College hosts tonight’s first round game at Conte as the Eagles take on the Maine Black Bears.

Who: Boston College Eagles (19-11, 9-8 ACC) vs. Maine Black Bears (20-11, 15-3 America East Conference)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College no long requires masks or proof of vaccination.

Tip Off Time: Thursday, March 17 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via ACC Network Extra. If you have a cable/internet TV login that gets ACC Network Extra, you can also watch the game via WatchESPN.com.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Tickets: General admission tickets are available to purchase via BC’s website for $10. Boston College students can attend tonight’s game for free.

