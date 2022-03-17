How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Basketball vs. Maine, WNIT First Round

This evening, Boston College women’s basketball begins their quest to win the WNIT and prove that they deserved to make the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles will have home court advantage as they host Maine in the first round. While Maine has a better conference record, BC plays in a much more difficult conference, and should be the favorites to win this game.

Who: Boston College Eagles (19-11, 9-8 ACC) vs. Maine Black Bears (20-11, 15-3 America East Conference)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College no long requires masks or proof of vaccination.

Tip Off Time: Thursday, March 17 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via ACC Network Extra. If you have a cable/internet TV login that gets ACC Network Extra, you can also watch the game via WatchESPN.com.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bc_wbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Tickets: General admission tickets are available to purchase via BC’s website for $10.