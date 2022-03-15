Brandon Kruse Signs Professional Tryout Agreement With Henderson Silver Knights

Earlier today, Boston College men’s hockey graduate student Brandon Kruse signed a professional tryout agreement with the Henderson Silver Knights, the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. Kruse was a fifth round draft pick for Vegas in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

With a professional tryout, Kruse is signed with the Silver Knights for 25 games, after which he can sign another PTO or a full contract with either the Silver Knights or any other AHL team.

Kruse came to BC this year after playing 4 seasons at Bowling Green. He led BC in assists with 23, and also scored 3 goals for the Eagles. He averaged over 30 points in all 4 seasons at Bowling Green, including a career high 31 assists and 41 points as a sophomore and a career high 11 goals as a senior.

Kruse is the first Eagle to sign an AHL deal this postseason, but he joins Marc McLaughlin (Boston Bruins) and Drew Helleson (Anaheim Ducks) in signing a professional contract.