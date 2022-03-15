Marc McLaughlin Signs With Boston Bruins

As man of us had expected/hoped, Boston College men’s hockey captain Marc McLaughlin has signed with his hometown Boston Bruins to continue his hockey career. McLaughlin, a North Billerica native, has signed a 2 year entry level deal with the team. He was undrafted, and word on the street suggests he received multiple offers.

McLaughlin grew exponentially as a player and as a leader over his 4 years at BC. The 2-year captain went from recording just 8 points as a freshman to scoring 21 goals and recording 11 assists as a senior. McLaughlin also was a member of Team USA’s Olympic hockey team this season.

McLaughlin had a good mix of grit, hockey smarts, and scoring potential that (along with his size) should allow him to adapt well to NHL play.

We look forward to cheering him on in his new uniform of black and gold over at TD Garden!