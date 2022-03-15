Drew Helleson Signs With Anaheim Ducks

The Boston College men’s hockey team has its first early departure of the year, as Drew Helleson has signed a 3 year entry level contract with the Anaheim Ducks. Helleson was drafted 47th in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, and recently had his rights traded to Anaheim.

The Minnesota native played for 3 years at BC, and is forgoing his senior season to go pro. Helleson was one of BC’s top defensemen over his time on the Heights. He also had a career high 25 points as a junior, despite missing a chunk of the season to play for the USA in the Winter Olympics.

Helleson is a strong defenseman who also has the ability to set up great plays and even score a couple of goals of his own, and he should have a successful NHL career ahead of him.

At BCI, we will always remember him for his buzzer beater goal that helped BC defeat BU in overtime.