Boston College Women’s Basketball to Face Maine at Conte Forum in Round 1 of WNIT

The WNIT bracket was released this afternoon, and the Eagles will be facing Maine in the first round of the tournament. The game will be played at 7 PM on March 17 at Conte Forum. The winner will face the winner of Rhode Island vs. Quinnipiac in round 2.

The Eagles last faced Maine in 2017-18, losing to the Black Bears 61-40, but that was a very different Eagles team. That season, BC went just 7-23 overall and won only 2 ACC games. This season, the Eagles went 19-11 overall and 9-8 in the ACC. The Eagles do hold the series record over Maine.

As the first team out of this year’s NCAA Tournament, BC is heading into the WNIT as a clear favorite. BC had a couple non-conference stumbles against BU and VCU, but largely dominated in non-conference play this season, including dominant wins over other WNIT teams like Holy Cross.

The full WNIT bracket cane be found here.