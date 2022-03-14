Notre Dame TE George Takacs Transfers to Boston College

Former Notre Dame tight end George Takacs is reuniting with his former coach John McNulty at Boston College, per Pete Thamel.

Sources: Former Notre Dame TE George Takacs is transferring to Boston College. He’s a graduate transfer who is already enrolled at BC. He started five games at ND in 2021, played 497 snaps and caught 3 passes for 36 yards. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 14, 2022

Takacs, a former four star recruit, had three receptions, 36 yards, and one touchdown in five starts during the 2021 season. The 6-6, 247 pound graduate student originally hails from Naples, Florida. With an All-American in Michael Mayer ahead of him, Takacs found himself primarily in a blocking situation with the Fighting Irish. It’s a ripe opportunity to see much more action at BC, also reuniting with his former teammate Phil Jurkovec.

McNulty took over as the Eagles new offensive coordinator after serving two years as the tight end’s coach at Notre Dame. Jurkovec and Takacs joined Notre Dame in the same graduating class as well.

The Eagles dipped into the transfer market last year at tight end as well after Hunter Long went pro. After a solid season for Trae Barry, they find themselves in a similar situation and hope to find an answer in Takacs, with a highly rated ‘22 recruit in Matt Ragan waiting in the wings.

Welcome to the Heights, George!