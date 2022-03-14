BC Interruption Player of the Week: Quinten Post (Men’s Basketball)

The Boston College men’s basketball team ended their season with an unexpected postseason run, defeating Pitt and Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament before falling to Miami in overtime. Multiple Eagles had strong tournaments, but Quinten Post was one of BC’s most consistent players and was named to the ACC All-Tournament second team.

Post averaged 14 points, 4.7 rebound, and 1.3 blocks across 3 ACC Tournament games, and shot 57.1% overall. He had 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals against Pitt before really breaking out against Wake Forest. Post was second on the team with 17 points and 6 assists against Wake, and led the Eagles with 4 steals and 2 blocks in the game. Post led the Eagles with 14 points against Miami, and also grabbed 5 boards in the game.

