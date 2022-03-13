Boston College Women’s Basketball Earns Automatic Qualifier Spot in WNIT

The Eagles headed into tonight as an NCAA Tournament bubble team, predicted to be 1 of the the 4 teams left out of the tournament field after a first round ACC Tournament loss to FSU. The Eagles went 19-11 overall this season, and 9-8 in the ACC.

Unfortunately, the predictions held true for BC and they fell short of making the tournament. The ACC had 8 teams named to this year’s NCAA Tournament, including 2 of the #1 seeds.

BC has, however, earned an automatic qualifier spot in this year’s WNIT. The full bracket with matchups, game times, and game locations will be released by 2 PM tomorrow. Round 1 games will be played between March 16 and March 18.

The Eagles have participated in the WNIT 3 times previously. They made the Sweet Sixteen in 2007-08 and 2010-11, and made it to the semifinals in 2008-09. The Eagles were also invited to the WNIT in 2009-10, but declined the invitation. This is BC’s first postseason appearance (outside of conference tournaments of course) since 2010-11, although the Eagles likely would have made the NCAA Tournament in 2019-20 had COVID not cut the season short.

The Eagles should head into the WNIT as a favored team. Despite a couple bad early losses this season, BC dominated against non-conference opponents, and the Eagles held their own against top ACC teams throughout the season.