Boston College Lacrosse Defeats Yale, Stays Undefeated

By Laura Berestecki
Boston College women’s lacrosse improved to 8-0 today with another dominant win, this time defeating Yale 21-9. This is BC’s fourth win in which the Eagles scored 20+ goals.

Charlotte North started off the game with a pair of goals, and it was all BC for the entire first quarter. The Eagles went into the second quarter leading 10-3, and North herself scored 4 of those BC goals.

The Eagles opened the second quarter by scoring 5 unanswered goals, and allowed just a single Yale goal during the entire period. The Eagles went into halftime leading 15-4, with 6 goals from North and a hat trick from Jenn Medjid.

The Eagles slowed down in the second half as they rested their starters, but outscored Yale 4-2 in the third quarter and were outscored just 3-2 in the fourth. North picked up another goal in the second half to bring her game total to 7, and freshman Mckenna Davis completed her first collegiate hat trick.

