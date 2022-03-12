Boston College Men’s Hockey Season Ends in Loss at Northeastern

The 2021-22 Boston College men’s hockey season is over, as the Eagles lost to Northeastern tonight. This knocked BC out of the Hockey East Tournament, and the Eagles only could have proceeded to the NCAA Tournament if they won Hockey East.

The Eagles started off tonight’s game at a deficit, as their most consistent defenseman, Jack St. Ivany, missed tonight’s game after a rough hit shook him up on Wednesday.

The Eagles struggled to get anything going on offense early in the game, and didn’t get their first shot on goal until just over 7 minutes into the game. From there, the Eagles started getting some good chance on net.

Neither team was able to score in the first, and the teams went into intermission scoreless with the Huskies leading 11-10 in shots on goal.

The Eagles were hit with another struggle in the second, as Jack McBain didn’t return to the bench after sustaining an injury in the first. The Huskies quickly took advantage of the Eagles now being down their 2 best players, scoring just about 2 and a half minutes into the second to go up 1-0.

McBain returned to the lineup following the Huskies goal, giving the Eagles a burst of energy. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to propel BC into scoring, and Northeastern made it 2-0 at the halfway point off an Eagles turnover. The Huskies improved their lead to 3-0 as the second period wound down.

The Eagles thought they scored early in the third, but the refs called no goal. The Eagles finally broke through with 11:31 to go in the game, as Drew Helleson hit in a rebound on the power play.

The Eagles made things interesting late in the game. Marshall Warren cut Northeastern’s lead to 3-2 with just under 4 minutes to go in regulation, making a tricky move around a Northeastern player and scoring.

BC pulled Eric Dop with over 2 minutes to go in the game to add the extra skater, but the Eagles weren’t able to tie it and lost this one by a final score of 3-2.