Jack St. Ivany out of the lineup for tonight’s do-or-die BC hockey game at Northeastern

Boston College fans got some bad news when the lineups were announced for tonight’s Hockey East quarterfinal, as defenseman Jack St. Ivany, one of the team’s most consistent and reliable players all season long, is out of tonight’s game.

While an official reason for St. Ivany’s absence was not confirmed, he was at the receiving end of a big hit on Wednesday night’s game against UNH that left him looking staggered, though he was ultimately able to finish his shift.

St. Ivany, a senior, has been a stalwart on BC’s blue line this year, with 4 goals and 20 assists on the season, and being a reliable presence in his own end.

The rest of the blue line will have to pick up the slack for the Eagles tonight, who need a win at top-seeded Northeastern to extend their season. The winner of tonight’s game goes to the Hockey East semifinal next Friday night at TD Garden.

Tonight’s game starts at 7:30 PM and will be televised on NESN+.