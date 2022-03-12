Boston College baseball & softball both win ACC openers

Boston College’s baseball and softball teams both had their ACC openers yesterday, and both picked up victories, as the two teams continue their traditional long march of road games to open up the season.

Softball split a doubleheader against North Carolina on Friday; their 4-2 win in the ACC opener was BC softball’s first win in Chapel Hill since 1989.

The Eagles’ ace senior, Susannah Anderson, picked up the victory in the early game, while Kennedy Labshere, Nicole Giery, and freshman Hannah Slike all hit home runs.

BC fell 5-3 in game 2 of the doubleheader; they’re now a pretty solid 12-8 on the season. Game 3 of their series at UNC will be Sunday at noon.

The baseball team took on Miami in their ACC opener yesterday as well, and continued the season’s early trends of hot bats and struggles at the mound, hitting four home runs (two each for Cam Leary and Luke Gold) and edging the Hurricanes 12-11.

BC is now 6-6 on the young season.

The Eagles had a 12-6 lead going in to the bottom of the 9th, but Miami put five runs across the plate to make it a frightening finish. BC pitcher Henry Leake was able to close the door with the tying run on third, and the Eagles hung on for the victory.

BC’s series in Miami continues tonight at 7 PM, on ACC Network.