Game Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Northeastern, Hockey East Tournament

By Laura Berestecki
Massachusetts v Boston College Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

Who: Boston College Eagles vs. Northeastern Huskies

What: The 8 seed Eagles are headed into the city to take on the top seeded Huskies tonight as both teams fight to proceed to TD Garden (and the Eagles fight to extend their season).

Where: Matthews Arena, Boston, MA

Rink COVID Protocol: It appears that masks are now optional at Matthews Arena.

Puck Drop Time: Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on NESN+. You can watch online in New England here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Other Games: The other matchups in the quarterfinals are: Providence at UMass, Merrimack at UMass Lowell, and Boston University at UConn. #7 Providence defeated #10 Vermont on Wednesday, and #6 Merrimack defeated #11 Maine.

