Boston College Men’s Fencing Earns First Ever Top 10 Ranking

The Boston College men’s fencing team has its best program ranking ever! The Eagles are ranked eighth in the current USFCA poll, which makes this the first time the program has been ranked in the top 10. The Eagles are the third team in the top 10, behind #1 Notre Dame and #6 Duke. BC was unranked in both the early and mid-season USFCA polls.

This season, the Eagles have won 22 matches and lost just 7. BC came in 2nd to the undefeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the ACC Championship, which took place in late February/early March.

Junior Brian Wang also earned a silver medal in foil during the individual portion of the ACC Championship.

Next up, the Eagles will take part in the NCAA Regionals this Sunday right over in Cambridge. The NCAA Championship will take place in South Bend, Indiana from March 24 through March 27.