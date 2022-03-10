HALFTIME: Miami 34, Boston College 32

The Boston College Eagles are right in the thick of it against #4-seed University of Miami in the ACC men’s basketball quarterfinal. The Eagles trail the Hurricanes 34-32 at the half at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Quinten Post got off to a hot start for BC, hitting back to back three pointers on the first two possessions of the game, and ultimately led the team with 12 points in the period. He also leads the team with 4 rebounds so far.

Both teams shot well, especially early, with Miami shooting 57.7% from the field, and BC 51.9%. Both teams hit four three pointers.

BC out-rebounded Miami 12-10 in the first half. They also held the ‘Canes scoreless over the final two minutes of the first half, with TJ Bickerstaff’s layup in the final minute drawing BC within two.

The Eagles are looking to once again pull a huge upset and extend their season. The game is being televised live on ESPN2.