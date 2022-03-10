Game Thread: Boston College MBB vs. Miami, ACC Tournament (2:30 PM, ESPN2)

The season continues. Can they do it again?

After back-to-back win or go home victories, the Boston College men’s basketball team is on to the ACC quarterfinal, today taking on the #4-seed Miami Hurricanes.

The U is a significant favorite in this one, favored by 7.5 points after a 22-9 regular season that included an 81-70 victory over Boston College at Conte Forum on March 2.

But going up against a team that beat them in the regular season didn’t deter BC yesterday, who came out hot and then battled back in the second half before beating Wake in OT.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 PM and will be televised on ESPN2. It’s the second game of the day on the court at Barclays Center; the Duke-Syracuse game at noon opens up the slate of quarterfinals.

Join us here and discuss whether BC can move on to the ACC semifinals.