1 Boston College lacrosse stays undefeated with frost-shortened win at Denver

#1 Boston College women’s lacrosse stayed undefeated on Wednesday, traveling to previously undefeated, #11-ranked Denver and picking up a 9-5 win in a game that was shortened to three quarters due to frosty conditions out in Colorado.

The start time had already been moved up to the afternoon for the marquee tilt between two teams heading toward the NCAA tournament, but even the earlier start couldn’t prevent the game from being a battle against conditions unsuitable for an outdoor spring sport.

But the Eagles didn’t let the conditions bother them, and after a slog of a 2-2 opening quarter, BC cracked open Denver for 7 goals in the second quarter to take a 9-5 lead.

Conditions worsened in the third quarter, in which neither team was able to score. After the third quarter ended, the game was called.

Charlotte North had 4 goals on the afternoon, while Jenn Medjid added three of her own. Rachel Hall was once again stout in goal.

BC is now 7-0, with 4 of those wins coming against ranked opposition.

They return home on Sunday at 1 pm to take on Yale at Fish Field House. The Bulldogs are 4-0 to start the season, so it should be another interesting test for BC.