Boston College vs. Miami, ACC basketball tournament: Game time, how to watch, odds, details

The Boston College men’s basketball team is playing on in to day 3 of the ACC tournament, after pulling out an overtime victory over #5-seed Wake Forest yesterday afternoon in Brooklyn, NY.

With the win, BC advances to the quarterfinal this afternoon, where they will take on #4-seed Miami. Game day details:

Boston College (13-19, 6-14 ACC)

Miami (22-9, 14-6 ACC)

Thursday, March 10

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY

Tip off time: Just like yesterday, today’s game is scheduled to top off at 2:30 PM. Once again, it’ll be subject to delay depending on what happens in the early game - the Duke/Syracuse game starts at noon.

TV info: The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Streaming info: ESPN subscribers can stream the game on WatchESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Radio: You can listen to the broadcast on WEEI 850 AM, or online at BCEagles.com.

Last matchup: Miami knocked off BC 81-70 last week at Conte Forum.

Trends: Well, the Eagles were ‘cold’ going in to the tournament but now they’ve warmed up with a pair of victories. Miami won 3 of their last 4 to end the regular season, including squeaking past Syracuse 75-72 in their regular season finale on Saturday.

Odds: Miami is favored by 7.5 points, and the Eagles are a +260 moneyline underdog.