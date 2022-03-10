Boston College men’s hockey will face Northeastern in Hockey East Quarterfinal

After surviving last night’s Hockey East opening round game by defeating UNH 4-3 in overtime, the Boston College men’s hockey team’s season is still alive.

On Saturday, March 12, they will make the short trip to Matthews Arena in Boston to take on #1-seed Northeastern in the Hockey East quarterfinal. Puck drop will be at 7:30 PM. The game will be televised on NESN+.

BC faces NU thanks to the fact that all the higher-seed teams won last night in the opening round. 6-seed Merrimack topped Maine, 7-seed Providence beat Vermont, and the 8-seed Eagles did their part, keeping the bracket all chalk for now.

The Eagles are 2-2 in four matchups with the Huskies this season. BC beat NU 5-3 at Conte Forum way back on October 15.

At the Beanpot on February 7, the short-handed Eagles lost to the Levi-less Huskies 3-1. Two weekends later, BC and NU split a home-and-home series, with each team picking up a 4-1 win on road ice.

It’ll be a crucial game for Northeastern who sit uncomfortably on the NCAA tournament bubble; they’d still be alive if they lose but their path is much more straightforward with a win.

Meanwhile for the Eagles it’s the same situation... win to play on.

The Hockey East quarterfinals - All games played on Saturday:

(1) Northeastern vs. (8) Boston College - 7:30 PM, NESN+

(2) UMass vs. (7) Providence - 7 PM, NESN

(3) UMass-Lowell vs. (6) Merrimack - 4:30 PM, NESN+

(4) UConn vs. (5) BU - 4:30 PM, CollegeSportsLive