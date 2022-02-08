Game Thread: BC Men’s Basketball hosts Syracuse

After giving up 37 points in the second half to the Virginia Cavaliers, BC returns home to take on the 12-11 Syracuse Orange. Can BC get a home victory before they play host to #7 Duke? Let your voice be heard in the comment section below.
Who: Boston College Eagles (9-12, 4-7 ACC) vs. Syracuse Orange (12-11, 6-6 ACC)
Where: Chestnut Hill, MA
Stadium COVID Protocol: Masks must be worn by all attendees, and vaccinations are “strongly encouraged.”
Tip Off Time: Tuesday, February 8th at 8 PM
How to Watch: The game will air on NESN in the New England area. Fans may also be able to watch online here.
How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.
How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter
Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.
Loading comments...